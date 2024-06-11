Analysts Set DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target at $7.75

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler bought 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $146,150 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in DocGo by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocGo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocGo by 25.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of DocGo by 36.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. DocGo has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

