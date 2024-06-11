Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $40.50

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Li Auto by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,089 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,896,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,555,000. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 744,419 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

