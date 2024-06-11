Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) PT at $44.75

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

