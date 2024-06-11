Analysts Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price at $14.88

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

SLR Investment stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $904.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

