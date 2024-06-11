Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $25.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

