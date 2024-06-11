Analyzing Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy 10.92% 7.87% 5.77% Berry 0.41% 6.15% 2.84%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Vitesse Energy pays out 238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Berry pays out 4,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vitesse Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Berry has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Vitesse Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vitesse Energy and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Berry 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Berry has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Berry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $233.90 million 3.10 -$19.74 million $0.84 29.29 Berry $849.30 million 0.59 $37.40 million $0.01 647.00

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy. Vitesse Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats Berry on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

