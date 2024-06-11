Analyzing Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nkarta and Xeris Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta N/A N/A -$117.50 million ($2.35) -2.81 Xeris Biopharma $163.91 million 2.10 -$62.26 million ($0.47) -4.94

Xeris Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Xeris Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nkarta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nkarta has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xeris Biopharma has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.5% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Nkarta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nkarta and Xeris Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -34.13% -25.96% Xeris Biopharma -37.58% -16,662.63% -19.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nkarta and Xeris Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 5 0 3.00 Xeris Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nkarta currently has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 169.79%. Xeris Biopharma has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 99.35%. Given Nkarta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nkarta is more favorable than Xeris Biopharma.

Summary

Nkarta beats Xeris Biopharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis. It also develops NKX101, a CAR NK product candidate targeting cells that display NKG2D ligands, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of r/r acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as for solid tumors. In addition, the company develops NKX070, targeting the CD70 tumor antigen to treat solid and liquid tumors; and NK+T cell therapy for use in the treatment of oncology, autoimmune disease, or infectious disease. It has a research collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Nkarta, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It is also developing XP-8121, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of levothyroxine that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and non-aqueous XeriSol and XeriJect technologies for various therapies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

