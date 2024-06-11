Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $320.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.67.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anavex Life Sciences
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.