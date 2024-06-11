Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

LON:AEP opened at GBX 678 ($8.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 8.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 694.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.81 million, a PE ratio of 664.71 and a beta of 0.56. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 52-week low of GBX 650.50 ($8.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.26).

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

