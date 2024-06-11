Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance
LON:AEP opened at GBX 678 ($8.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 8.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 694.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.81 million, a PE ratio of 664.71 and a beta of 0.56. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 52-week low of GBX 650.50 ($8.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.26).
About Anglo-Eastern Plantations
