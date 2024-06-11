Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Head to Head Analysis

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and Apartment Investment and Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.84 billion 6.78 $654.27 million $0.53 34.98 Apartment Investment and Management $186.99 million 6.33 -$166.20 million ($1.18) -6.92

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 19.17% 3.54% 1.92% Apartment Investment and Management -86.84% -33.35% -7.72%

Volatility & Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kimco Realty and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45 Apartment Investment and Management 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus price target of $21.52, indicating a potential upside of 16.09%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Apartment Investment and Management on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

