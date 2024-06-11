ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARC Resources stock opened at C$25.27 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$16.86 and a 12-month high of C$26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Insider Transactions at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total transaction of C$619,913.97. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total transaction of C$619,913.97. Also, Senior Officer Brian Rognvald Groundwater sold 17,470 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.62, for a total transaction of C$447,595.38. Insiders have sold a total of 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,222,500 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

