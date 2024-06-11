Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,204 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.