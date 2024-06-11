Argus Upgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Strong-Buy

Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.35.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.74. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,840,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,488 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.