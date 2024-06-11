Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARHS opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.65.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

