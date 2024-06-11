ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,041.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $940.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $411.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

