Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Shares Up 9.4%

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 500,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 376,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Aukett Swanke Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.18.

Aukett Swanke Group Company Profile

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.

