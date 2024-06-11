Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) was down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.35 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.48 ($0.10). Approximately 201,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 142,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Aura Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.66. The company has a market capitalization of £55.38 million, a PE ratio of -910.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Aura Energy Company Profile

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

