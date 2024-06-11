Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $218.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average of $237.39. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.