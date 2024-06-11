Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $218.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average of $237.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.05.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
