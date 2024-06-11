Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Holdings Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 169.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $83,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,065,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Autoliv by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALV. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

