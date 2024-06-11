Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney Buys 140 Shares

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney acquired 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £200.20 ($254.93).

Shares of AVAP stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £98.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2,316.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.75. Avation PLC has a one year low of GBX 78.88 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Avation from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

