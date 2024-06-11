B. Riley Comments on Semtech Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Semtech in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMTC. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Semtech Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SMTC opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Semtech by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.