B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RILY. FMR LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 152.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 72,247 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 131,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 65,130 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RILY stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.92%.

About B. Riley Financial

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

