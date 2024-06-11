Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 572,316 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9,164.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 572,316 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of Leidos worth $62,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Leidos by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 134.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $144.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.58 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.