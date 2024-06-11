Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 693,852 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $71,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

