Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 715,357 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 176.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715,357 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $67,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $260,316,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

