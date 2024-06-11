Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18,983.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 506,087 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Keysight Technologies worth $80,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 485.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 63,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.12.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

