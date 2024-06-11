Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 659,830 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.73% of Juniper Networks worth $68,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

