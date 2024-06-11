Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,770 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of Albertsons Companies worth $63,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 439,271 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 125,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies



Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

