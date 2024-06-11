Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $67,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $179,227,810.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,340,306.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,257,391 shares of company stock valued at $723,606,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

