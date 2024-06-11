Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $86.72 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $86,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

