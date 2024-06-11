Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Fair Isaac worth $82,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 191.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,309.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $764.49 and a 1 year high of $1,451.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,231.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac



Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

