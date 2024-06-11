Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $61.25 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 602,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ITB stock opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

