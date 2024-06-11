Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,808,618 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 868.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808,618 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $63,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.58.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.