Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $81.57 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 582,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Down 0.7 %

ALL stock opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

