Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $9.95. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 897,191 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $413,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

