Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.19

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $29.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 73,425 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter worth about $3,002,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

