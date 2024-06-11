Bancroft Fund Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Bancroft Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:BCV opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
