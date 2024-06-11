Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

