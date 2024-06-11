Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.