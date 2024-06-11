Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $51.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens dropped their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner
Banner Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.06. Banner has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $55.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.67 million. Analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Banner Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.
About Banner
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banner
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.