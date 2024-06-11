Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $51.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens dropped their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Banner by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth about $391,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.06. Banner has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $55.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.67 million. Analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

