Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 481,945,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 269,381,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Baron Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

About Baron Oil

(Get Free Report)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.