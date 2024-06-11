Barrington Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ACCO Brands in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $472.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 706,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,390,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,430,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

