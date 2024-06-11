Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$6.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

BTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.73 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.64.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$984.19 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.4249084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.45%.

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$25,175.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,350 shares of company stock valued at $147,503. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

