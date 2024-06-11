Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $81.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $77.10 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.