Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Critical Review

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 2.21 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -17.78 CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -3.98% -2.09% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.64, suggesting a potential upside of 87.14%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than CCUR.

Volatility and Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 401.22, indicating that its stock price is 40,022% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CCUR beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

