Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $604,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

