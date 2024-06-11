BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

