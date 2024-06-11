BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (BERI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.13 on July 15th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:BERI opened at GBX 120 ($1.53) on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £150.01 million, a PE ratio of -663.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.52.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources alerts:

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.