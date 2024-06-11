BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (BERI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.13 on July 15th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:BERI opened at GBX 120 ($1.53) on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £150.01 million, a PE ratio of -663.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.52.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources
