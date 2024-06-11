BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $58.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.